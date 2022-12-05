Holiday Event 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Project CHEER Delivery Event

It’s time for helpful Astroneers to lend their skills to EXO Dynamics in support of the yearly holiday toy drive! Find and transport toys scattered across planetary surfaces or rig up your own printing production line for delivery via the EXO Request Platform module.

Container wrecks have been spotted on Sylva, Desolo, Calidor, and Glacio surrounded by various toys and debris. Production-minded Astroneers can create fresh toys via the Small Printer using Scrap and other resources.

It is curious that shipping containers keep crash-landing on planets in the Sylva System around this time each year... what’s going on with EXO’s logistics department? Must be a weird glitch in their subroutines. Maybe that explains the weird containers ERROR//LU-C1D filtration at 63% HelpHelpHelp that have been reported on Sylva, Desolo, and Calidor.

Packaged toys are worth different point amounts when shipped:

20 Points – Automaton 001s & 002s

– Automaton 001s & 002s 35 Points – Cubic Objects

– Cubic Objects 50 Points – Stellar Objects

– Stellar Objects 75 Points – Cosmic Baubles (Printable from Small Printer)

– Cosmic Baubles (Printable from Small Printer) 125 Points – Astral Figurines (Found on Glacio)

EXO Dynamics rewards packages received with:

1500 Points – Holiday Throwback Bundle

Contains cosmetics rewarded from previous years:

Hat: “Boreal Beanie”

Mask: “Pudding Warmer”

3500 Points – Palette: ”Carbonated”

– Palette: ”Carbonated” 6500 Points – Emote: ”Shiver”

– Emote: ”Shiver” 10000 Points – Hat: ”Seasonal Allure”



EXO supplies useful items and resources along the way to boost your recovery or production efforts. Randomized recurring rewards are available after completing the main event including:

Resin, Clay, Graphite

Packagers & Dynamite

Copper, Iron, Titanium, Tungsten

Small Power Items

Hydrazine & Jet Packs

EXO Chips

Nanocarbon Alloy

QT-RTGs

Special Event Missions

To support event-related communications, special missions have been added that will appear in the Mission Logs of players when a new event is active. Players only need to activate an EXO Request Platform rocket to start the current event and complete the mission.

Community Reward

As with previous years, all package points will go towards unlocking a global total that will grant everyone in the community a FEZANT hat! We will be tracking progress via social media so when you complete the event, you can continue sending rewards to help make sure the gift gets unlocked for everyone!

Tether Toppers

Multi-colored lights return to adorn the tether lines of intrepid Astroneers! Use them as decorations, in support of your construction projects, or simply enjoy their merry glow

Bugs:

The following bugs have been fixed as of version 1.26.128.0:

AS-18369 | Crash | Game will no longer crash when placing a Sturdysquash Sample into a Research Chamber that is on the same platform as a Cauldrangea.

AS-18370 | Crash | The game will no longer run out of memory very quickly while idling in certain saves in shipping builds

AS-18371 | LTEs | The requested item icons and point values are no longer duplicated while in the care package phase of the LTE

AS-18535 | Holiday LTE | Packagers spawned in with the rest of the LTE items will now get removed when the LTE ends

AS-18560 | Localization | Japanese is now for the G. novus Shells mission title

AS-18562 | Localization | Japanese is no longer missing for Astroneer log

The following is still a known issue as of version: 1.26.128.0