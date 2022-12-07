Prominence Poker Game Update – Winter Celebrations

Happy holidays from the Prominence Poker team!

Here we are with the final game update of 2022. Time flies when you're having fun — it seems like only yesterday we were celebrating our spring content drop and teasing The Rooftop update.

We want you to celebrate the holidays in style! You'll see new cozy table items and comfy outfits hit the Shop & Stash soon — after all, they don’t call it the season of giving for nothing, so better get those bankrolls ready!

Hidden among the other new collectibles are the nosy gnomes who snuck their way onto the tables in the last update — only this time, they've multiplied! Rowan "Rock Garden" and Ooni "On Tilt" come fashioning festive gear, plus they've brought some friends with them: Shelf-dwelling versions of The Mayor and his Henchmen have also been spotted at venues across the city of Prominence.



This Ugly Christmas Sweater will be stompin’ its way to the Shop & Stash on Dec. 14, along with other new items.

Steam and Xbox players can continue stockpiling chips for the tables — new winter-inspired item bundles will be in the Shop & Stash soon! These will be limited-time offerings, so act fast before they're gone!

Without you, our players, none of this would be possible. As 2022 ends, the Prominence Poker team offers our appreciation to each of you for making this the most exciting year of Prominence yet. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stick with us on our official social media and community forums for the latest info on upcoming 2023 updates!



Ring in the new year with ritzy new table and clothing items dropping Dec. 22.

Release Notes – Dec. 7, 2022

Changes, Improvements & Fixes