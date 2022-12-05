Ostranauts Feature Patch (0.10.1.0) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.10.1.0 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a feature update to our recently released "Taking Inventory" update, and adds the ability to run Ostranauts as a 64bit app, as well as a fix for barefoot issues.

Saves from v0.10.0.0 should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Added 64bit support.

Fixed a bug that caused barefoot status to stack when changing skin color.

Added code to zero out IsBarefoot on all humans in save games from 0.10.0.11.

The biggest difference here is the new 64bit version of Ostranauts. Previously, Ostranauts was strictly a 32bit app. And while that was fine in most cases, we were starting to get some growing pains as game saves grew larger and more complex. Several of our players were frequently running into out of memory crashes, and similar failures.

Adding 64bit support means the game can now utilize more memory if it needs to. And in practice, this means fewer crashes for many players. It may also slightly improve performance (either at runtime or while loading), but the main benefit is fewer memory crashes.

32bit OS users will still have the 32bit version of the app, and we will continue building both versions as we go. (You can tell which version you have by the final two numbers if your in-game build ID, which will be in parentheses.)

The other fix included is for the barefoot penalty bug we introduced last week. Players were walking very slowly if they had changed skin color in the mirror UI several times, and this was down to a status effect stacking when it shouldn't have been.

This update fixes that issue from happening again, and also corrects save files that might have it.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC