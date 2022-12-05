 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burnhouse Lane update for 5 December 2022

BUG FIX #4

Share · View all patches · Build 10083712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Putting out the fire that Bug Fix #3 turned out to be... so sorry folks, let's not talk about the ***** #3 again...

It's all good now - Mary's house should now work just fine.

Once again, big apologies - it was an accident at work ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1846461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link