 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 5 December 2022

Scheduling TaleSpire downtime for maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 10083696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi folks.

This is a quick announcement to let you know that at 11:00am UTC, we will be performing some server maintenance which will cause an interruption to the game.

Click here to see the time in your timezone

We are scheduling one hour for the maintenance. However, usually, the downtime is around ten seconds.

The server changes are to prepare for:

  • The release of group-movement
  • Support for hiding board lists from players
  • Persistence for board-wide systems (like initiative lists)
  • Editing the range of vertical tools

Also, we will reset the group-movement beta server in one hour. This only affects you if you are currently using the group-movement beta branch.

Ciao

Changed depots in test5 branch

View more data in app history for build 10083696
TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link