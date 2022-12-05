Scheduling TaleSpire downtime for maintenance

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi folks.

This is a quick announcement to let you know that at 11:00am UTC, we will be performing some server maintenance which will cause an interruption to the game.

Click here to see the time in your timezone

We are scheduling one hour for the maintenance. However, usually, the downtime is around ten seconds.

The server changes are to prepare for:

The release of group-movement

Support for hiding board lists from players

Persistence for board-wide systems (like initiative lists)

Editing the range of vertical tools

Also, we will reset the group-movement beta server in one hour. This only affects you if you are currently using the group-movement beta branch.

Ciao