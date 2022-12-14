Moving to Unreal Engine 5 in the next update & Better dodge & Pre-Beta 0.9.3

Vikings!

Today we have great news, we haven't mentioned it before, but we are finishing up the transition to Unreal Engine 5.

And this Valhall upgrade will be already available in the next patch!

What's to come is just mind-blowing. Next-gen graphics, a larger and more optimized world, improved physics and much more.

Despite how it looks, your computer won't explode, the visuals and optimizations stay balanced.

The electricity situation here in Ukraine is challenging, but we keep moving forward and the updates ahead will be significant. Today's patch is not very big, but some of you will definitely like it.

Patch Pre-Beta 0.9.3 is here, let's take a look!

Better dodge

Dodge got accurate movement instead of instantaneous, updated animation, smoother blending, lower stamina cost. You can see it in the GIF above.

New body parts based hit response with extra movement and longer recovery.

FOV adaptation

FOV now adapts to screen resolution. On the ultra-wide monitor, the field of view was distorted and uncomfortable to play, now it is as it should be.

Unstuck feature

A useful feature for when you accidentally get stuck somewhere, we've heard feedback that this is not uncommon.

Firstly, there is now an "Unstick" button in the pause menu, which will help your character get out. What is important, it does not just teleport you forward, but takes into account the environment and does not let you into locked places, for example, houses.

In addition, in some cases, it automatically detects the stuck position and helps you without need to press the button.

Fixed random parkour and character flying

Yes, parkour caused many problems, this time almost all of them should be fixed and your character should no longer fly erratically.

Additional improvements

UI adjustments. Added Command wheel rebinding.

Thanks to everyone for sharing their feedback and filling out the form from the game.

May the upcoming holiday season bring happiness and joy to you!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts