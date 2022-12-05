Third quickfix patch since the release and that one isn't related to a bug but to the readability of two puzzles: one in the inn and one in the presbytery. Without any spoilers, I know some of you had trouble solving this puzzle so I made a few changes to a certain texture so it is more eye-catchy. Also I fixed a lightning problem in the presbytery so you can look around more easily.
The Whispering Valley update for 5 December 2022
Quickfix: Puzzles readability
Patchnotes via Steam Community
