 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scarlet Hollow — Episode 1 update for 5 December 2022

Episode 4 is here, and a patch to Episode 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10083452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

Episode 4 is out now. You can play it—as well as Episodes 2 and 3—by purchasing the game in Early Access.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1609230/Scarlet_Hollow/

We're not charging for individual episodes as DLC — rather, you just buy the game for $20 (or whatever your sale price is) and all future episodes are unlocked as free updates when they release.

We made some changes to Episode 1 in the process, and have updated the build on this page to reflect those changes as well! Biggest change at this point is a re-work of the Mystical trait.

Cheers,
Tony and Abby

Changed files in this update

2.19 release date update Depot 1406042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link