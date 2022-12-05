Episode 4 is here, and a patch to Episode 1

Hey folks!

Episode 4 is out now. You can play it—as well as Episodes 2 and 3—by purchasing the game in Early Access.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1609230/Scarlet_Hollow/

We're not charging for individual episodes as DLC — rather, you just buy the game for $20 (or whatever your sale price is) and all future episodes are unlocked as free updates when they release.

We made some changes to Episode 1 in the process, and have updated the build on this page to reflect those changes as well! Biggest change at this point is a re-work of the Mystical trait.

Cheers,

Tony and Abby