Bodies of Water (VR) update for 5 December 2022

12/5/2022 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made the wind affect trees and foliage and the beach gear and inflatable toys also.

Made the water currents effect the bubbles and particles as well as the undersea fauna, and beach gear and toys whilst they are submerged also.

