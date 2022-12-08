 Skip to content

Farm Manager 2021 update for 8 December 2022

Farm Manager 2021 - Floriculture DLC release

Build 10083309

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Farm Manager 2021 - Floriculture DLC has been released! Follow the link bellow to get your copy and start developing your flower empire:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2159830/Farm_Manager_2021__Floriculture_DLC/

Start growing ornamental flowers on your farm. Mix plants to achieve new color combinations and increase the visual appeal of your crops.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or have seen a bug, please let us know at Steam Community Discussions.

