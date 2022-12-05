Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 3

Hello everyone,

A new Patch (3) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Change-log:

Fixed: Instant wet/dry objects after being taken out of storages (Pocket, chest etc.)

Fixed: Continuous "Wait Time" after having exited the wait (Standing up)

Fixed: Dew catcher producing too much water while the Player was sitting & waiting

Improvement: Reduced computing load for Wet mechanic for each stick/wood, bottle, pot etc.

Fixed: All buoyant wood and coconuts were too jumpy in the water while floating

Fixed: Too fast water evaporation rate from Cooking Pot used on Camp fire

Fixed: Too fast cooking time for Boiled Meal, Soups and Stews

Fixed: Too slow water filling-up speed for opened water holders (submerged in ocean)

Fixed: Fastening/loosening Rudders, Sail masts and Sails sometimes takes no time

Fixed: Fastening/loosening Doors and Windows sometimes takes no time

Fixed: Fastening/loosening Candle-, Lantern- and Torch Wall Holders sometimes takes no time

Improvement: Completed Spanish localization

Please note: If you think the cooking process is too fast for some recipes in waiting mode (sitting on the ground), please consider using a smaller campfire.

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.