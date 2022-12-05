Update Notes for Version 1.012

UI:

There is now a message log which can be used to view the current conversation during cutscenes while dialog is paused. It can be accessed/closed by middle-clicking, pressing the 5 key, or clicking in the left stick on a gamepad. It can be scrolled using the mouse scroll wheel, or the left and right bumpers on a gamepad.

Battle:

The skill Pin Down has the correct AP cost again.

Addressed an issue where passive HP increases would sometimes not apply in battle.

Addressed an issue where the AI was sometimes targeting itself with damaging AOE skills.

Addressed an issue where some tactician skills would be improperly flagged as non-usable.