 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eden's Last Sunrise update for 5 December 2022

Update Notes for Version 1.012

Share · View all patches · Build 10083290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI:
There is now a message log which can be used to view the current conversation during cutscenes while dialog is paused. It can be accessed/closed by middle-clicking, pressing the 5 key, or clicking in the left stick on a gamepad. It can be scrolled using the mouse scroll wheel, or the left and right bumpers on a gamepad.

Battle:
The skill Pin Down has the correct AP cost again.
Addressed an issue where passive HP increases would sometimes not apply in battle.
Addressed an issue where the AI was sometimes targeting itself with damaging AOE skills.
Addressed an issue where some tactician skills would be improperly flagged as non-usable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1865171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link