Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic & Starcadian is your Groovin' Essentials these holidays!

Get your funk’n’groove on with Synth Riders and the "Groovin’ Essentials" music pack, featuring Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic and Starcadian in a 24K-lineup of award-winning hits. Five stellar songs with strong roots in disco and funk, make this the perfect soundtrack while you dance ‘til dawn! The new collection will be available from December 15th.

“Groovin’ Essentials” Music Pack features five paid DLC songs:

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

“Runaway Baby” - Bruno Mars

“Skate” - Silk Sonic (feat. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

“Manuals” - Starcadian

“Supersymmetry” - Starcadian

Synth Riders sets this party off right with Bruno Mars’ chart-topping hits “24K Magic” and “Runaway Baby”, before you “Skate” back to the 70s with Silk Sonic, the Grammy award-winning collaboration between Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak. Then go back to the future with Starcadian in “Manuals” and “Supersymmetry”, with his unique blend of Synthwave meets Disco - in Space!

In a first for Synth Riders, our level creation team worked closely with dancer Phil “SACBxY” Tayag to choreograph this pack. As a choreographer for Bruno Mars and former founding member of the Jabbawockeez his insights make this pack unique! As an added bonus, players can dance along with the exclusive “SACBxY” choreography for “Manuals”, featured in our gameplay trailer!



To celebrate the launch of this pack, we’re adding a new stage “Liquid Disco” - it’s the hottest club in town to play Synth Riders, as featured in our trailer, and it’s available to every player for free! Step inside a stunning futuristic nightclub with a dancefloor that reacts to every song - available for both regular & spin modes.

“Bringing together Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic and Starcadian for this pack is a highlight for us - musically different, yet all sharing common influences from funk and groove. “Groovin’ Essentials” expresses both Synth Riders’ retro-future outlook and our dance-at-the-heart gameplay.” - Abraham Aguero (Creative Director, Kluge Interactive)

With the addition of “Groovin’ Essentials”, Synth Riders’ impressive soundtrack has surpassed 100 songs, with more than half of those included free with the game and 45 as optional DLC.

RELEASE NOTES for 2.3.22.a.10 - Groovin' Essentials feat. Bruno Mars

New DLC Music Pack available for purchase, "Groovin' Essentials"

New Stage available, free for all players, "Liquid Disco"

