Chasm update for 12 December 2022

Patch 1.084 Released

Patch 1.084 Released

Build 10083215

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes the latest FNA framework libraries, a couple Steam Deck improvements, as well as the ability to set a custom key for the console.

Tilde is not convenient for everyone's situation, so now you can set your own key via the game's config file in the Steam folder. I will try to eventually add an in-game option to change it, but in the meantime just browse to your Chasm folder (default is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Chasm), open the config.ini file with Notepad, and add the line "ConsoleKey=F5" to the bottom and save.

1.084

  • added detection for Steam Deck
  • added customizable key for console
  • added 2.0 Stereo hint to SDL audio for better sound driver compatibility
  • removed "Disable Gamepad" option when played on Steam Deck
  • updated game controller database
  • updated to FNA 22.12

