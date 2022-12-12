Patch 1.084 Released

This update includes the latest FNA framework libraries, a couple Steam Deck improvements, as well as the ability to set a custom key for the console.

Tilde is not convenient for everyone's situation, so now you can set your own key via the game's config file in the Steam folder. I will try to eventually add an in-game option to change it, but in the meantime just browse to your Chasm folder (default is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Chasm), open the config.ini file with Notepad, and add the line "ConsoleKey=F5" to the bottom and save.

1.084