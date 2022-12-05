Vactics Early Access Update #12 - Core Values

Hi everyone, the release write up begins again with my regular requests:

If you are enjoying the game, leaving a Steam review really helps me. They assist Steam as well to inform people about that Vactics is a game they might enjoy as well.

Tell a friend and tell some strangers. Word of mouth is the main way people can find Vactics. Please share widely.

I want to know if something is not quite right with the game. Make a forum post or use the in-game feedback button and tell you me your thoughts. People who get in touch in these ways have really helped me improve Vactics.

"Core Values" contains the promised changed to the Arcane Cores upgrades in the campaign. The aim with this change was to ensure that these gameplay altering upgrades appear more often in campaign runs so that players can experiment with them more often. The Arcane Cores, once unlocked, will appear as loot drops when you defeat Control Towers and must first be picked up before they can be equipped. All these changes have been built out with new artwork and sound effects too so that the upgrades look and feel as special as I'm hoping they can be. I'm looking forward to hearing what people think of the change so please share you feedback.

Thank you as always for playing Vactics and leaving feedback.

Cheers,

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Early Access: #0.600.4621

Demo: #0.400.4415

Changes

Accessibility - Added new option to disable background level tile visuals. This can be used to ensure only gameplay relevant visuals are visible during gameplay.

Animation - Added some polish animations to the skulls that show up throughout the game.

Campaign Map - updated the jet engine sprites that fire from districts when they are moving to a new position.

Gameplay - New Reinforcements Escalation. The player has eight turns to clear the level before more enemies will appear.

Gameplay - Reworked Arcane Cores Feature. A complete change to how the cores are found and equipped in the game with new art assets, sounds and polish.

Main Menu - the main menu art has been further update to include some new animation.

UI - Rebuilt the tech unlocking screen to use updated art assets and polished animations.

UI - Updated the codex screen to include some new updated loadout sprites, new interaction sounds and some animations when buttons are being shown.

Bugfixes