Patch 1.5 - Bug Fix Update - Notes

A new update is available! (Don’t worry, this isn’t the big one… please see below on Patch 2)

We made a change to the matchmaking backend that we hope will solve some of the long waits you've been seeing when trying to switch your private lobby to a public one.

We’ve been seeing Crewmates have had to wait as long as ten minutes for their private matches to become public after they click the button. We hope this update will make this switch happen faster. MUCH faster.

Reminder, here's how to play a game with your friends:

Create a private lobby by hosting a match and share the lobby code with your friends.

Once all of your friends have shown up, convert the lobby to a public lobby via the button on the lobby screen.

Wait for this change to go into effect (hopefully significantly LESS time than before!), and then enjoy as multiple new beans pop into the cafeteria ready for deception!

We’re keeping our bean fingers crossed that this hot fix worked.

But, let us know! If you continue to experience long wait times OR better yet if you DON’T, feel free to let us know in the official Among Us VR Discord server!

REMINDER: This is an update solely based on matchmaking since we want to get this out to you beans ASAP. A LARGE Patch, what we’re calling Patch 2, is coming mid-December as mentioned in our #developer-messages post on our Discord.

Stay safe, have fun, and don’t be suspicious!