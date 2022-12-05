 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Sonata 2 update for 5 December 2022

Server/Client Patch – 12/05/2022 – Claim and Conflict 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10083139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[UI/Client Changes]

* Added free skins for Orca, Orca+, Porpoise, and Porpoise+ for the original non-Merchant Navy skins.
  • Middle mouse click on the map now links the galaxy name in the chat.
  • Opening Notification Boxes such as Subspace, New Wild Space galaxies, and others will now bring that window to the top and in focus when pressed.
  • Added some info to the bot orders dialogue text about needing a radar and needing a dock order before each buy and sell order.
  • Tooltip will now vanish if the client is not in focus/active (should fix cases of stuck tooltip when alt-tabbing).
  • Added Visibility to F10 Ship Window.

[Next Universe]

* Added Trade Bay turn in for Aku' Qa after completing the mission.
  • Strontium-90 redesigned with new ships and stations under the Merchant Navy.

[Server Changes]

* Slightly tweaked the item descriptions on drones (mobility factor is now speed, dist is now distance).
  • Bots now reset their orders if they are set to guard a ship that is not owned by team, squad or account.

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed bug for sorting prices in trade bay above 2.1 billion credits in trade bay.
  • Fixed bug with guard object bot orders not resetting when owner hasn't been in same galaxy for 5 minutes.

Changed files in this update

Star Sonata 2 Depot 304691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link