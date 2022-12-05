Server/Client Patch – 12/05/2022 – Claim and Conflict 2.1

[UI/Client Changes]

* Added free skins for Orca, Orca+, Porpoise, and Porpoise+ for the original non-Merchant Navy skins.

Middle mouse click on the map now links the galaxy name in the chat.

Opening Notification Boxes such as Subspace, New Wild Space galaxies, and others will now bring that window to the top and in focus when pressed.

Added some info to the bot orders dialogue text about needing a radar and needing a dock order before each buy and sell order.

Tooltip will now vanish if the client is not in focus/active (should fix cases of stuck tooltip when alt-tabbing).

Added Visibility to F10 Ship Window.

[Next Universe]

* Added Trade Bay turn in for Aku' Qa after completing the mission.

Strontium-90 redesigned with new ships and stations under the Merchant Navy.

[Server Changes]

* Slightly tweaked the item descriptions on drones (mobility factor is now speed, dist is now distance).

Bots now reset their orders if they are set to guard a ship that is not owned by team, squad or account.

[Bug Fixes]