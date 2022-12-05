Server/Client Patch – 12/05/2022 – Claim and Conflict 2.1

[UI/Client Changes]
* Added free skins for Orca, Orca+, Porpoise, and Porpoise+ for the original non-Merchant Navy skins.
- Middle mouse click on the map now links the galaxy name in the chat.
- Opening Notification Boxes such as Subspace, New Wild Space galaxies, and others will now bring that window to the top and in focus when pressed.
- Added some info to the bot orders dialogue text about needing a radar and needing a dock order before each buy and sell order.
- Tooltip will now vanish if the client is not in focus/active (should fix cases of stuck tooltip when alt-tabbing).
- Added Visibility to F10 Ship Window.
[Next Universe]
* Added Trade Bay turn in for Aku' Qa after completing the mission.
- Strontium-90 redesigned with new ships and stations under the Merchant Navy.
[Server Changes]
* Slightly tweaked the item descriptions on drones (mobility factor is now speed, dist is now distance).
- Bots now reset their orders if they are set to guard a ship that is not owned by team, squad or account.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed bug for sorting prices in trade bay above 2.1 billion credits in trade bay.
- Fixed bug with guard object bot orders not resetting when owner hasn't been in same galaxy for 5 minutes.
Changed files in this update