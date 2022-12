Share · View all patches · Build 10083046 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 08:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Some players have reported issues with videos while playing Space Wreck on Windows 7 and, possibly, similar issues on Proton, and Steam Deck.

This version has an updated renderer/wrapper Electron 16.0.6 (shoutout to Joe Cool who suggested it!).

Let us know if it helps.

Thank you!

P.S. Here's the link to a thread about the original problem:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1063540/discussions/0/3081006782747690536/