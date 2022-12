Share · View all patches · Build 10082715 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 21:06:03 UTC by Wendy

"Not a creature was stirring, not even a- wtf is that?!"

Hello again, TaleSpire community! To celebrate this year's Krampus Night, we're releasing a tiny gift pack for you all which contains the following new assets:

Krampus miniature

Music track: 'Krampusnacht'

We hope you enjoy these new assets and make good use of them during your Holiday adventures.

BUILD-ID: 10082715 Download Size: 63.8 MB