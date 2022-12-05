Client Update December 5, 2022

Today we're releasing a small patch to raise level cap, address player skill progression, as well as add a few bug fixes.

Player level cap is being raised to 30.

This will double the current player level limit. Since we have 7 planned regions and level/skill caps of 100, that lets us cut our level 100 max into just under 15 levels-per-biome. (Forest 1-15, Desert 16-30, etc) You may have noticed that our skill requirements on ships and seeds are already based on this 'level bracketing'.

We'll be adding level requirements to equipment based on these level brackets gradually over the next week. We'd like to give players time to level up a bit so that their currently equipped gear can still be used. We'll be starting at the lower level items (item level requirement 5) and slowly working upwards to higher items.

Over the next week, we'll also be looking at experience gain due to these changes. Let us know your leveling progress on discord in game-talk!

Player skill levels are now limited by the player's main player-level.

IE: A level 10 player can only raise their skills to level 10.

This will help control player skill progression while things are being constantly updated and rebalanced during our early access period. Players who have skills over their current player level don't need to worry, as you'll retain those skills. You'll simply be limited from gaining any more experience in these skills until your player level is increased.

Other Changes:

Abilities are sorted by type in the abilities panel.

XP values for crafting items from most equipment blueprints increased to 100.

Implement more equipment buffs.

Fixed a null reference error causing lag on some sea maps.

Improved ship follow behavior.

Indicators will show over newly learned abiltiies.

New sprites and other artwork.

Lots of little map fixes.