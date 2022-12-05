Update notes for 5 December (v1.001)

First of all, a big thanks to everyone who has been playing the game and supporting us! We're super thankful!

We've addressed some UX issues as well as a few bug fixes, details below;

Bug Fixes

Sir Sticks-A-Lot typo fixed in book of poo to read kale instead of khale

Level 20 had a water bucket glitch which caused the water to appear above the water, this has been fixed

The main menu text for playing always showed "Continue" even when a new game was started, this has been fixed

UX Improvements

A new achievement when scoring 3 golden toilet rolls has been added along with a new sound fx

Level 12 Tutorial text now no longer re-appears all the time when retrying

Rats and Bats now don't stray too far from points of interest and will make it easier to hit and score 3 golden toilet rolls

Thank you for your patience and continued support, any new issues that we pick up will be looked into ASAP.

Happy Pooping Hoomans!