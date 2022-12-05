Slaughter Horse 2 : Early Access is live

Welcome horse-stabbers, to the very first early access release of Slaughter Horse 2!

The game is fully playable, and many thanks to you if you've bought it - there is a great deal of content I want to add to the game over the next few updates as well as much polish and lots more pony-pranging fun.

So watch out for updates as we squash bugs, add events, tidy up the rougher edges and thanks for joining the party. Player feedback is invaluable, so if you have anything to suggest or point out please feel free to join the Discord server, post on the Steam forums or mail me directly.

What was intended to be a two-month palate cleanser project turned into six months (so far) of horse-level slog. I hope you have fun.

Now show those ponies what friendship is REALLY all about.