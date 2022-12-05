Mischievous Monday #17

Welcome back wretched. :]

I added quite a simple system allowing you to replace any and all text in the game. You can have some fun with this, such as with a single line of code you can replace all instances of "minions" with "poopies"! The more obvious and useful use though is for full game translations. It should have support for all manner of languages: French, Russian, Japanese, etc, and there's a guide here to explain exactly how it all works: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2897936282

Optional full mouse support has been added. Previously you could only use the mouse for actions (eg dashing), but now all the game menus should work with the mouse cursor. You can turn on/off mouse support in the Controls -> Mouse settings.

A fully HD font has been added for if you're not a fan of pixel fonts, and is needed if you're using translations. You can turn this on in the Visibility settings.

The translations, mouse support, and HD fonts, are all a bit experimental (I've never done translation stuff before especially), so let me know if you run into any problems!

A new map has been added called the Marshes of Madness. A fungal place where extra shroomy meanies are likely to spawn as well as zombie knights dredged from the bog. There's the associated score achievement for it too.

A new meta has been added called the Souleater Dealer. If unlocked a special trader will show up (like the Blacksmith Lackey) who can be given a Soul in return for an interesting ware, such as a specific minion that may be levelled up or other bits and bobs.

Previously only human meanies were able to be Blessed, but now beast meanies can be too. Blessed meanies have better fighting abilities but give more valuable bones to suck on, and are mainly used at higher difficulties to reduce the amount of meanies on screen. New Super Blessed meanies have also been added (for both human and beast), turning them yellow and boosts their abilities and rewards further, and are immune from status effects like Slowness and Hex. Super Blessed are pretty much only used for very high difficulties, such as when on loop 2+ in New Game Forever or when passed the 10+ minute mark in Skirmishes.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Necrotic Skirmishes: When choosing a map the map icon is now gold and has a little gem if you have gotten a score of 66666+ using that class.

Mauseleum Hub: Added an extra colour to the coffin jewels for if you have all that classes meta.

Blacksmithy Lackey meta: He'll now show up in the Necrotic Skirmishes game mode too, but will only sell 1 relic per visit.

Compendium - Necromancy: Minions will now show their minion type next to their name.

The Joker Jester minion and Jester's Delight spell can no longer transform an enemy that is a Chest Mimic or carries a Hero Soul, Relic or Spell Scroll.

Bellow Batty minion: This is now classed as a Melee minion (to conform with its Deamonous version).

Giantan Mucusoums minion: This is now classed as a Melee minion.

Large Slime enemy: now inflict Poison if they touch you.

Elf Enchantresses enemy: now fires off 5 projectiles per salvo (instead of 3).

The flames created by Lantern Handlers and Candle Phantasms upon their death will now only be created if there's less than 99 flames on the map.

Enbanishment Scroll relic: This will now give 3 Banishes (instead of 1).

Ensealment Scroll relic: This will now give 6 Seals (instead of 3).

Crooked Dice relic: This will now give 6 Re-rolls (instead of 1-6).

Sacrilegious Altar contraption: Increased how long the deamon lasts to 40-60 seconds (instead of 30-40).

Brightened the dark blue font a bit (was a bit too dark).

And some bug fixes...

Picking up bones in the Necrotic Skirmishes game mode whilst having a Virginial Bow relic would cause a crash.

The Deamonous Impling minion could cause a crash if summoned from a Sacrilegious Altar.

Enemies weren't being Blessed at high difficulties unless you had the Heavenly Intervention meta.

Stolen Divinity relic: This was blessing enemies at a much lower rate than intended.

You could cast a spell in the Mauseleum Hub.

In the Untended Townisle map the Beggar Seller event and Begger Bomber spawners were still active during boss fights.

The Bottled Fairy relic and Minion Resurrection meta weren't removing Poison.

The Blacksmith Lackey could upgrade a Forged Soul which didn't do anything.

The Deamonous Coiler minion's lightning attack didn't count towards its damage stat.

Enjoy! :]