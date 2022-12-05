 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 5 December 2022

Isometric Sale

Share · View all patches · Build 10082114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, crusaders!
We are back with juicy discounts, and in a good company! During the Isometric Sale, you can get a lot of isometric games at a discount, and our game as well!
Right now, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is 60% off, the first Season Pass is 55% off, and if you need separate DLC—they are 30% off.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1184370/Pathfinder_Wrath_of_the_Righteous__Enhanced_Edition/

Happy isometric crusading!

Changed depots in owlcat-master branch

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Windows Depot 1184372
