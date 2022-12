Share · View all patches · Build 10082054 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Adventurers!

If you have been waiting for the perfect time to adventure with your party and explore the brand-new Icy Depths dungeon, now is the time!

Dungeons of Sundaria is 25% off starting today until Monday, December 12, 2022! Don't miss out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/587520