Update 0.3.4
Before starting I wanted to remind you that my intention is to take full advantage of these months of Early access. I am continually listening to player feedback, and adding all suggestions to the game that are within my abilities to keep EON Fighter improving. I invite you to join and leave me your comments, criticisms, suggestions, etc.
I take this opportunity to thank “Gatuniano” and “BlackjackGT” for their contributions!
Contents:
- The last save date was added to the slot selection. Slots that do not contain saved games will be shown as empty.
-
Now A-22 missiles are faster and more effective with double damage to better differentiate from B-2 missiles.
-
The options button was added in the sector selection menu.
- Moved the “Perks” selection menu to the main menu. Clicking on any of the perks will display the options.
- The menu update system has been redesigned. Upgrades are now reflected on the cargo ship, also changing its appearance. To give it a little more depth, some conditions were created, for example to reach level 3 of damage it will be necessary to first reach level 2 of cooling, etc.
Since the cargo ship is going to improve, it would be great to have a mode where we can pilot it!
Thank you very much to all!
See you next!
Changed files in this update