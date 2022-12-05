Update 0.3.4

Before starting I wanted to remind you that my intention is to take full advantage of these months of Early access. I am continually listening to player feedback, and adding all suggestions to the game that are within my abilities to keep EON Fighter improving. I invite you to join and leave me your comments, criticisms, suggestions, etc.

I take this opportunity to thank “Gatuniano” and “BlackjackGT” for their contributions!

Contents:

The last save date was added to the slot selection. Slots that do not contain saved games will be shown as empty.

Now A-22 missiles are faster and more effective with double damage to better differentiate from B-2 missiles.

The options button was added in the sector selection menu.

Moved the “Perks” selection menu to the main menu. Clicking on any of the perks will display the options.

The menu update system has been redesigned. Upgrades are now reflected on the cargo ship, also changing its appearance. To give it a little more depth, some conditions were created, for example to reach level 3 of damage it will be necessary to first reach level 2 of cooling, etc.

Since the cargo ship is going to improve, it would be great to have a mode where we can pilot it!

Thank you very much to all!

See you next!

