TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY is Here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors, it’s time to start your adventures in the Far Territory. TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY is available now on Steam. Purchase and download the Expansion today and start exploring Part One: Forsaken Airfield!

Part One introduces the brand-new Airfield Region, featuring plenty of open space, a Control Tower, and new mysteries waiting to be explored. For more great details, watch the Part One Update Video below:

Releasing in multiple Parts over the course of a 12-month campaign, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY includes both paid updates for those who own the Expansion Pass, and free updates for anyone who owns THE LONG DARK (or SURVIVAL EDITION). Updates are currently planned for release every 8-10 weeks.

Thank you for your ongoing support, Survivors. We are very excited to share this new adventure with you. For more information, including details on availability, pricing, and the full planned content Roadmap, please visit the official Expansion Pass website: https://www.thelongdark.com/expansion/