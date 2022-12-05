Version 1.5.0: The Grand Finale

The Serena's Services story arc ends with a bang! ːstar_of_masteryː (Disclaimer: no explosions included.)

This content update isn't called The Grand Finale for no reason. It's not only the final update but also easily the biggest one. With a word count of over 11000 words, it's approximately as big as the two previous updates combined! Of course, there's plenty of new art as well!

The mysterious noblewoman Lady Julie was briefly seen in the previous update, but now it's time for her to get into action. Be warned that she's a woman who can't be easily stopped once she has gotten started... ːheart_of_succubusː

New things in a nutshell:

New character and event art

Lady Julie starring in the new 11000 word story

New achievements

Other changes and fixes:

A handful of typos fixed in previously released content

Some small tweaks to in-game menus

How to access the new content?

Serena's Services can be accessed after reaching Ending 1. You'll have to play most of the previously released episodes to unlock the final episodes. If you have already done so, Episodes 7 and 8 are waiting for you!

In other news

Arcus Plume has a newly-opened developer page on Steam. You'll get a notification of new releases if you click the follow button.

The next Arcus Plume game will be announced in Q1 2023. Lady Julie is one of the major characters of the game! Who knows if there will be other familiar faces as well...

And finally...

Have fun playing The Grand Finale. ːstar_of_masteryː

As always, comments and reviews are much appreciated. ːheart_of_succubusː