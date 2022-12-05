December 2022 Major Update

Commanders, we have a big update for you.

View your rank from the Subhub

A requested feature, finally here! Monitor your leaderboard position without the need to complete the level first - yes, we know, it was quite tiresome before. Now you can easily see when it's time to try beating the level again.

New languages

Thanks to our amazing community translators, the game is now available in 3 new languages: Indonesian, Turkish and Arabic (so that's 19 in total [including Pirate-English]!). And remember, if Blaze in Space is not yet localized in yours, you can change it here: https://crwd.in/blaze-in-space. Don't forget to ping us for a Community Translator role on Discord if you decide to help!

Avatars on leaderboards

Face your competitors. Now leaderboards show not only nicknames, but your friends' avatars as well. Keep your reflexes sharp to make yourself truly recognizable among your gaming buddies.

No Windows? No problem.

Here comes native build for Linux. This, combined with the game's low system requirements, makes it playable on almost any PC. And not only PC, but we ask for just a few days of patience before we can officially anounce the news...

Other small fixes

Better looking pause menu, new animations and some minor bugfixes. Nothing fancy, but a proof we are constantly working on improving your experience, even in the smallest ways.

To celebrate this update, we offer you a discount - Blaze in Space is 25% OFF till 12 December 2022.

Join our Discord to stay in touch, share your best routes and new high scores.

We hope you'll have a blast!