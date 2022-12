Share · View all patches · Build 10081704 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Added

Added back some settings to mod creators have a bit more control over lighting settings in the their maps

I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3481874439746079155

Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@laumania