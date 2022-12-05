December Update Released!

We've just released our latest update for GameGuru Classic and once more we crushed the issues list, this time to absolute zero! As with all software, there will always be a few bugs lurking in the darkness, so if you do discover one, please let us know on our issues board.

Here is a detailed list of all the bugs we fixed in this update:

Fixed issue of building hulks exported from Building Editor from not showing/crashing

Added support for 'baseColorMap0-99' field in FPE to directly texture meshes by mesh index

Updated GameGuru Converter to produce more stable DBO such as some weaponized character models

Refreshed binaries of latest build to match latest source code available on GitHub repo

It has been a while since we asked, but if you have already completed a game in GameGuru Classic and you are happy with it, we would love to take a look and share the link with the whole community so everyone can see what can be done.

This game maker is now seven years strong and remains a popular choice for many budding game makers out there, and we must give a big shout-out to our amazing contributors who keep the features flowing!

For regular news and insights behind the scenes check out our broadcasts on our YouTube channel (which now includes a dedicated section on GameGuru Classic) which goes out on YouTube every Wednesday at 7 PM GMT