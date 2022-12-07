Relive and [re]die — ALT://Rundown 2.0 Infection is out now!

Prisoners, it’s time to return to Rundown 2.0, released back in March 2020 following the success of the Early Access release a couple of months before. And if you thought that ALT://Rundown 1.0 was a breeze you just need to read the name “Infection” to understand that this will be more of a challenge.

In ALT://Rundown 2.0 Infection, you are tasked with retrieving a neonate Hydro Stasis Unit (HSU) and bringing it through a mysterious process involving various machines. While doing so, you and your team will catch a glimpse of the state of the world outside the nightmarish undergrounds of GTFO. But are your memories true?

Make it through all the expeditions and there's a new helmet waiting for you on the other side. The HF Tardigrade C helmet will prove that you've been to hell and back. Wear it with pride.

Your arsenal has been ungraded with two primary weapons from Rundown 2.0. The Malatack CH 4 Burst Rifle and Raptus Treffen Machine Pistol are now back at your disposal.

With this second phase of our plan for GTFO we are committed to continuing to add on the available expeditions at any given time. While at the same time shining new light on the dark parts of The Complex, giving you even more extreme challenges.

Patch Notes

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Added ALT://Rundown 2.0 Infection with 10 Expeditions

Added localization for Steam Rich Presence

BUG FIXES

Fixed bug where there was a tiny Rundown below the Intel button, which could get stuck on screen

Fixed bug where extra sectors would incorrectly count as completed if you restored from checkpoint and didn’t recomplete those objectives

Fixed bug where mines do not destroy non-damaged doors

Fixed bug where weak doors can only break with a mine from the back side of it

Fixed bug where a player would be unable to start the Training Expedition after aborting matchmaking

Fixed bug where foamed doors did not always get destroyed by mines

Fixed exception caused by a Bot joining mid-game and trying to perform actions before it has finished spawning

WEAPON CHANGES