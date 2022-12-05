So. The game is finally out.

Apparently, everything turned out to be so similar to Cyberpunk 2077 that not only the abundance of bugs coincided, but also the audience's shattered expectations (a moment of self-irony).

It seems that the Steam page turned out to be so beautiful and good that many simply did not see that the main element of the gameplay would be the Top-down shooter. We didn't want to mislead anyone. Both this mechanic and the graphics in it were presented both on the game page and in the video clip. Too good advertising is also bad...

Of course, we will continue to fix the bugs found. Unfortunately, we have a small team and it takes a lot of time. Actually, such a delay with the exit is just related to such work.

And no matter what, we are grateful to everyone for the feedback that you leave.

Buggy fixes and game changes:

-fixed a bug with switching to windowed mode while applying settings (however, we had to completely disable windowed mode)

-Added a button in Top-down shooter levels to skip levels if you don't feel like wasting time.

-CG gallery has been moved to the main menu from the internal menu of the game (so far, all images are open in it at once, regardless of your progress).

Sincerely, Horny69Theam.