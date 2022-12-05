v2.03 Update

Next bunch of bug fixes coming in hot! Huge thanks to everyone who reported bugs!
v2.03 Change Log
- Fixed exclamation point appearing during secret ending.
- Fixed money not showing the "$" symbol if system was set to a different language/region.
- Fixed walls in Nugget Cave to prevent going out of bounds.
- Fixed being able to leave the bathroom while hall monitor is walking away after giving him cigarettes.
- Fixed Janitor not appearing in cafeteria during Jerome mission after returning to cafeteria.
- Fixed Lily having wrong dialogue if you didn't take pills during her mission but failed to find the thing in the office.
Have a good day at school everyone!
Changed files in this update