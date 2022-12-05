v2.03 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10081485 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 16:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Next bunch of bug fixes coming in hot! Huge thanks to everyone who reported bugs!

v2.03 Change Log

Fixed exclamation point appearing during secret ending.

Fixed money not showing the "$" symbol if system was set to a different language/region.

Fixed walls in Nugget Cave to prevent going out of bounds.

Fixed being able to leave the bathroom while hall monitor is walking away after giving him cigarettes.

Fixed Janitor not appearing in cafeteria during Jerome mission after returning to cafeteria.

Fixed Lily having wrong dialogue if you didn't take pills during her mission but failed to find the thing in the office.

Have a good day at school everyone!