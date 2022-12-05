 Skip to content

Kindergarten update for 5 December 2022

v2.03 Update

Kindergarten update for 5 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Next bunch of bug fixes coming in hot! Huge thanks to everyone who reported bugs!

v2.03 Change Log

  • Fixed exclamation point appearing during secret ending.
  • Fixed money not showing the "$" symbol if system was set to a different language/region.
  • Fixed walls in Nugget Cave to prevent going out of bounds.
  • Fixed being able to leave the bathroom while hall monitor is walking away after giving him cigarettes.
  • Fixed Janitor not appearing in cafeteria during Jerome mission after returning to cafeteria.
  • Fixed Lily having wrong dialogue if you didn't take pills during her mission but failed to find the thing in the office.

Have a good day at school everyone!

