Update 7 is out on Early Access!

Hi Pioneers!
Update 7 is now available on Early Access, so in here we are again going over all the content of the Update in detail for those of you who haven’t followed the Experimental releases. The most fun and convenient way to get all the highlights is our patch notes video that you can watch here:
For those of you trying out the new content for the first time, and those of you that might have ongoing issues from the Experimental release, you can let us know about your thoughts on our Questions Site as usual: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/
Blueprints are the biggest addition to the game coming with Update 7, but keep in mind we are not entirely done with them yet. For Update 7 this is what we can share with you, and we are looking forward to your feedback and what you make with them in Early Access before we finalise the feature in a later Update down the line.
Hope all of you have a fantastic time with the new content and a wonderful FICSMAS <3
Blueprints
The Blueprint Designer
In this brand-new building you will be able to design, adjust, and save Blueprints for use in your factory. Anything that fits inside the confines of the Designer (4 by 4 Foundations and 8 Walls in height) you will be able to build with a single click as a Blueprint.
Building Blueprints
Any Blueprint you save in the designer is added to the Blueprints Build Menu Tab, which you can organise as you see fit. From there you can select it like any other building or add it to your Hotbar. Blueprints have some unique build modes of their own, one focused on detailed control and the other on snapping with other Blueprints.
Creature Game Modes
Passive and Retaliating
These are the two new modes we added for Creature hostility which allow you to adjust how to interact with the combat aspect of Satisfactory. If you do want to fight, but want more control over the when and how, the Retaliating mode is for you. Creatures will only attack you if you attack them first, and this works per single creature. So, if you want to fight a group of Hogs or other creatures one after the other, you can do that now.
Passive mode is exactly what it says: All creatures will remain passive, no matter if you attack them or not. If you want to enjoy Satisfactory without the action aspects, Passive mode gets the job done.
You can set your preferred Creature hostility in the Escape Menu under ‘Advanced Gameplay Settings’.
In the future
This is mostly what we have in mind for allowing you to customise your experience with Creatures. In the future we are planning to implement more game modes that allow you to adjust how you play Satisfactory. But that is for after Update 7.
Overclocking
We’ve talked a bunch about Overclocking before and we are finally making some changes to it. If you don’t know, the Overclocking mechanic allows you to make buildings produce parts faster at an exponential power cost or produce slower while consuming exponentially less power.
The basic mechanic of Overclocking remains largely unchanged, but we’ve lowered the exponential power cost change. This means that Overclocking is less expensive than it was before, and Underclocking is not quite as cheap.
Generators are the only exception to this rule: They Over- and Underclock completely linear.
Other content
And of course, there is some more. Conveyor Ceiling Mounts are new, with the addition of contextual switching between relevant buildables when aiming at a wall, ceiling, or floor. This works for both Conveyor and Pipe attachments. The Zipline has a sprinting mode that allows you to go dangerously fast at your own risk and you can now name your favourite Lizard Doggos to let all the other ones know where they stand. Of course, we also fixed some bugs and worked on system changes and improvements under the hood.
Patch Notes
BLUEPRINTS
- Added the Blueprint Designer to Tier 4
- Added Blueprints tab to the Build Menu
FACTORY
- Added Conveyor Ceiling Attachment to the Awesome Shop
- Reworked the Build Effect
EQUIPMENT
- Added sprinting functionality for the Zipline
CREATURES
-
Added Creature hostility modes that can be set in Advanced Game Settings in the Escape Menu
- Regular: Creatures attack and investigate players based on vision and hearing
- Retaliate: Creatures attack players after being attacked themselves
- Passive: Creatures never attack players
-
Lizard Doggos can now be named in the interact menu after they’ve been tamed
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Conveyor and Pipe poles now contextually switch between floor, wall and ceiling attachments based on where the player aims while building
- Some improvements / fixes for foundation snapping
- Ladder hologram now works with the “Build in One Click” setting
- To-Do List should now handle alternate recipe names and multi-product recipes better
- Added feedback when trying to save color picker presets with the same name as an already existing preset
BALANCING
- The water requirement of Nuclear Power Plants has been reduced from 300 to 240
- Alien DNA Capsules can now be sunk in the Awesome Sink, generating Coupons separately from other parts
- Reduced the energy cost of Overclocking production buildings (including Extractors) to a lower exponent
- Made overclocking of power generators match the operating rate with the clock speed
- Reduced vertical foundation snapping grid size from 200 to 100
UI
- Updated the game credits
- Implemented double click functionality for Save and Load Game
- Build Mode now prioritises showing missing costs while building
- Added option to only show missing cost when in Build Mode
- Added a new submenu called Multiplayer Settings to the Escape Menu and moved Manage Session/Manage Invites there
- Added a cancel button to “Add new server” popup in the Server Manager
- Added a search bar to the multiplayer list in the Join Game menu
- Added support for hiding some HUD elements. Can be toggled on and off in the options menu
- Added feedback when trying to save colour picker presets with the same name as an already existing preset
OPTIMISATION
- We’ve optimised things, but they’re secrets
LOCALISATION
- Updated all languages with the latest translations
- Updated language completion rates
- Updated community translators in the credits
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a throughput issue that occurred during variable frame rates on high-speed Conveyor Belts
- Fixed Tilted Corner walls not having soft clearance
- Rewrote Splitter/Merger code to make it better
- Fixed items not moving when reaching the end of a Conveyor Belt segment
- Train lights should now update correctly when a train loses power
- Train lights should now restore properly to the correct location after derailment
- Fixed issue where rotation would reset after upgrading a buildable
- Fixed issues related to Lights
- Fixed issues related to Rain
- Fixed an issue where icons would show up blank after Holstering equipment that uses fuel
- Fixed it being too hard to snap to Conveyor Floor Holes
- Fixed Conveyor Lift hologram rotation resetting for the second segment after snapping to a Floor hole
- Fixed having to click twice on Foundations, Walls and Roof Material filters in order for the Apply Material to Hotbar buildings button to be displayed
- Fixed Plutonium Waste and Organic Data Capsule being missing from Programmable/Smart Splitters
- Several smaller fixes have been made in general
KNOWN ISSUES
- A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on start-up or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
This may or may not redownload a large number of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
-
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- -d3d11
- -DX11
- -d3d12
- -DX12
- -vulkan
Changed files in this update