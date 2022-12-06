Update 7 is out on Early Access!

Hi Pioneers!

Update 7 is now available on Early Access, so in here we are again going over all the content of the Update in detail for those of you who haven’t followed the Experimental releases. The most fun and convenient way to get all the highlights is our patch notes video that you can watch here:

For those of you trying out the new content for the first time, and those of you that might have ongoing issues from the Experimental release, you can let us know about your thoughts on our Questions Site as usual: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/

Blueprints are the biggest addition to the game coming with Update 7, but keep in mind we are not entirely done with them yet. For Update 7 this is what we can share with you, and we are looking forward to your feedback and what you make with them in Early Access before we finalise the feature in a later Update down the line.

Hope all of you have a fantastic time with the new content and a wonderful FICSMAS <3

Blueprints

The Blueprint Designer

In this brand-new building you will be able to design, adjust, and save Blueprints for use in your factory. Anything that fits inside the confines of the Designer (4 by 4 Foundations and 8 Walls in height) you will be able to build with a single click as a Blueprint.

Building Blueprints

Any Blueprint you save in the designer is added to the Blueprints Build Menu Tab, which you can organise as you see fit. From there you can select it like any other building or add it to your Hotbar. Blueprints have some unique build modes of their own, one focused on detailed control and the other on snapping with other Blueprints.

Creature Game Modes

Passive and Retaliating

These are the two new modes we added for Creature hostility which allow you to adjust how to interact with the combat aspect of Satisfactory. If you do want to fight, but want more control over the when and how, the Retaliating mode is for you. Creatures will only attack you if you attack them first, and this works per single creature. So, if you want to fight a group of Hogs or other creatures one after the other, you can do that now.

Passive mode is exactly what it says: All creatures will remain passive, no matter if you attack them or not. If you want to enjoy Satisfactory without the action aspects, Passive mode gets the job done.

You can set your preferred Creature hostility in the Escape Menu under ‘Advanced Gameplay Settings’.

In the future

This is mostly what we have in mind for allowing you to customise your experience with Creatures. In the future we are planning to implement more game modes that allow you to adjust how you play Satisfactory. But that is for after Update 7.

Overclocking

We’ve talked a bunch about Overclocking before and we are finally making some changes to it. If you don’t know, the Overclocking mechanic allows you to make buildings produce parts faster at an exponential power cost or produce slower while consuming exponentially less power.

The basic mechanic of Overclocking remains largely unchanged, but we’ve lowered the exponential power cost change. This means that Overclocking is less expensive than it was before, and Underclocking is not quite as cheap.

Generators are the only exception to this rule: They Over- and Underclock completely linear.

Other content

And of course, there is some more. Conveyor Ceiling Mounts are new, with the addition of contextual switching between relevant buildables when aiming at a wall, ceiling, or floor. This works for both Conveyor and Pipe attachments. The Zipline has a sprinting mode that allows you to go dangerously fast at your own risk and you can now name your favourite Lizard Doggos to let all the other ones know where they stand. Of course, we also fixed some bugs and worked on system changes and improvements under the hood.

Patch Notes

BLUEPRINTS

Added the Blueprint Designer to Tier 4

Added Blueprints tab to the Build Menu

FACTORY

Added Conveyor Ceiling Attachment to the Awesome Shop

Reworked the Build Effect

EQUIPMENT

Added sprinting functionality for the Zipline

CREATURES

Added Creature hostility modes that can be set in Advanced Game Settings in the Escape Menu Regular: Creatures attack and investigate players based on vision and hearing Retaliate: Creatures attack players after being attacked themselves Passive: Creatures never attack players

Lizard Doggos can now be named in the interact menu after they’ve been tamed

QUALITY OF LIFE

Conveyor and Pipe poles now contextually switch between floor, wall and ceiling attachments based on where the player aims while building

Some improvements / fixes for foundation snapping

Ladder hologram now works with the “Build in One Click” setting

To-Do List should now handle alternate recipe names and multi-product recipes better

Added feedback when trying to save color picker presets with the same name as an already existing preset

BALANCING

The water requirement of Nuclear Power Plants has been reduced from 300 to 240

Alien DNA Capsules can now be sunk in the Awesome Sink, generating Coupons separately from other parts

Reduced the energy cost of Overclocking production buildings (including Extractors) to a lower exponent

Made overclocking of power generators match the operating rate with the clock speed

Reduced vertical foundation snapping grid size from 200 to 100

UI

Updated the game credits

Implemented double click functionality for Save and Load Game

Build Mode now prioritises showing missing costs while building

Added option to only show missing cost when in Build Mode

Added a new submenu called Multiplayer Settings to the Escape Menu and moved Manage Session/Manage Invites there

Added a cancel button to “Add new server” popup in the Server Manager

Added a search bar to the multiplayer list in the Join Game menu

Added support for hiding some HUD elements. Can be toggled on and off in the options menu

Added feedback when trying to save colour picker presets with the same name as an already existing preset

OPTIMISATION

We’ve optimised things, but they’re secrets

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Updated community translators in the credits

BUG FIXES

Fixed a throughput issue that occurred during variable frame rates on high-speed Conveyor Belts

Fixed Tilted Corner walls not having soft clearance

Rewrote Splitter/Merger code to make it better

Fixed items not moving when reaching the end of a Conveyor Belt segment

Train lights should now update correctly when a train loses power

Train lights should now restore properly to the correct location after derailment

Fixed issue where rotation would reset after upgrading a buildable

Fixed issues related to Lights

Fixed issues related to Rain

Fixed an issue where icons would show up blank after Holstering equipment that uses fuel

Fixed it being too hard to snap to Conveyor Floor Holes

Fixed Conveyor Lift hologram rotation resetting for the second segment after snapping to a Floor hole

Fixed having to click twice on Foundations, Walls and Roof Material filters in order for the Apply Material to Hotbar buildings button to be displayed

Fixed Plutonium Waste and Organic Data Capsule being missing from Programmable/Smart Splitters

Several smaller fixes have been made in general

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on start-up or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

This may or may not redownload a large number of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too. If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.