They Came From the Sky 2 update for 5 December 2022

Update Patch Notes - December 5, 2022

Build 10081307

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following updates have been implemented:

Added: New building - Night Disco Club
Added: Two New "enemies" - Disco dancers :D
Added: Flying music note for Elvises (for better visibility)
Added: Some great people to the credits screen
Changed: In Sphere mode, Police cars and Jeeps are now destroyable on 1 hit
Fixed: Blackhole now suck also suicide Bombermans
Fixed: "Levitating bug" Some enemies after hit by the DNA drone stucked in the sky.
Fixed: Homing missile "loop" bug.
Fixed: Bonus balloons "layer" bug.
Fixed: Invisible bonus make you invisible also for vehicles not only for infantry like before
Fixed: Version number from 1.x to 0.x (because it's only in beta stage)

Two new areas [spoiler](chinatown and fun fair - amusement park)[/spoiler] will be added into the next update! [spoiler]Get ready for a Ferris Wheel and exploding Clowns![/spoiler] Stay tuned!

Happy gaming! :)

@FobTi

