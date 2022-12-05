Update Patch Notes - December 5, 2022

Added: New building - Night Disco Club

Added: Two New "enemies" - Disco dancers :D

Added: Flying music note for Elvises (for better visibility)

Added: Some great people to the credits screen

Changed: In Sphere mode, Police cars and Jeeps are now destroyable on 1 hit

Fixed: Blackhole now suck also suicide Bombermans

Fixed: "Levitating bug" Some enemies after hit by the DNA drone stucked in the sky.

Fixed: Homing missile "loop" bug.

Fixed: Bonus balloons "layer" bug.

Fixed: Invisible bonus make you invisible also for vehicles not only for infantry like before

Fixed: Version number from 1.x to 0.x (because it's only in beta stage)

Two new areas [spoiler](chinatown and fun fair - amusement park)[/spoiler] will be added into the next update! [spoiler]Get ready for a Ferris Wheel and exploding Clowns![/spoiler] Stay tuned!

Happy gaming! :)

@FobTi