 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puddle Knights update for 8 December 2022

Puddle Knights is now available in French and Japanese!

Share · View all patches · Build 10081240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Let the whole kingdom rejoice, Puddle Knights is now available in French and Japanese!

This is in addition to the previously supported languages: English, Spanish, German, Simplified Chinese, Finnish and of course Latin!

Changed files in this update

Puddle Knights Windows Content Depot 1180541
  • Loading history…
Puddle Knights Mac Content Depot 1180542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link