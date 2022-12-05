Thanks for Playing FreakOut! Small Bug Fixes #3

Thanks for playing freakout! Here are some common bugs fixed in the game and a few minor improvements in the game as requested by users in our discord server. Kindly let me know if you are facing any issues with the game by writing it on our discord server.
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wDtMXBmC9K
- Fixed goat character movement and player controller
- Fixed AI System
- Fixed AI Collision Issue
- Fixed Dog AI jumpscare
- Fixed goat character escape menu issue
- Reduced the game size
Thanks for your interest in our game!
Have a great day and Stay Safe!
~Janner (Developer)
Changed files in this update