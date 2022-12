Share · View all patches · Build 10080958 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Another week! Another patch! Again, thank you everyone for the continued support!

Added low texture resolution option for older systems.

Fixed an issue when examining a trinket right before trading or talking with a trader npc resulted in exiting back to the map.

Fixed a rare crash related to moving items in the inventory at a very fast pace.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks