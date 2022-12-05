 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 5 December 2022

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.22.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Feature:
  • World Map
New Blocks:
  • Venture Minimap Radar
  • Venture Surveying Radar
Design Tweaks:
  • Added a World Map Terminal to Trading Stations
  • Reverted Mobile Generator particles to their previous behaviour
  • Added the option to rebind the Quick Select function (Set to Middle Mouse by default)
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when speaking to HUBL at the start of the hover training missions
  • Fixed a crash in Multiplayer caused when sending data packets over a certain size
  • Fixed an issue that caused Ballistic and Blast weapon types to incorrectly damage Scrap Piles
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to occasionally when loading a Save Game with a Resource Radar present
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for our Ukrainian friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • SemperAnte

