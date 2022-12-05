Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.22.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10080939 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Feature:

World Map

New Blocks:

Venture Minimap Radar

Venture Surveying Radar

Design Tweaks:

Added a World Map Terminal to Trading Stations

Reverted Mobile Generator particles to their previous behaviour

Added the option to rebind the Quick Select function (Set to Middle Mouse by default)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when speaking to HUBL at the start of the hover training missions

Fixed a crash in Multiplayer caused when sending data packets over a certain size

Fixed an issue that caused Ballistic and Blast weapon types to incorrectly damage Scrap Piles

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to occasionally when loading a Save Game with a Resource Radar present

Translations have been updated for our Ukrainian friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: