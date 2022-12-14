 Skip to content

Love & Sex: Second Base update for 14 December 2022

Love & Sex 22.11 November Monthly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10080923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys !
Here is the 22.11 November Monthly Update on the beta branch.
This time we got a big gameplay change as we present you the house map ^^

And the new features are :

  • HOUSE MAP!!!!
  • Palla endings [2EV][2CG]
  • Office harem ending [1EV]
  • New taming harem events [2EV][2CG]
  • New Camila events [2EV]
  • New Aletta event [1EV]
  • New Anna events [2EV]
  • New Bree events [4EV, 1CG]
  • New Emma event [1EV]
  • New Kleio events [1EV]
  • New Kylie events [10EV]
  • New outfit for Emma (wedding dress)
  • New outfit for Cassidy (wedding dress)
  • Full Angela sprite

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.

Hope you will enjoy it !
Andrealphus

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1264710/

