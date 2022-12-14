Love & Sex 22.11 November Monthly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10080923 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 08:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys !

Here is the 22.11 November Monthly Update on the beta branch.

This time we got a big gameplay change as we present you the house map ^^



And the new features are :

HOUSE MAP!!!!

Palla endings [2EV][2CG]

Office harem ending [1EV]

New taming harem events [2EV][2CG]

New Camila events [2EV]

New Aletta event [1EV]

New Anna events [2EV]

New Bree events [4EV, 1CG]

New Emma event [1EV]

New Kleio events [1EV]

New Kylie events [10EV]

New outfit for Emma (wedding dress)

New outfit for Cassidy (wedding dress)

Full Angela sprite

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.

Hope you will enjoy it !

Andrealphus

