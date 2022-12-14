Love & Sex 22.11 November Monthly Update

Hi guys !
Here is the 22.11 November Monthly Update on the beta branch.
This time we got a big gameplay change as we present you the house map ^^
And the new features are :
- HOUSE MAP!!!!
- Palla endings [2EV][2CG]
- Office harem ending [1EV]
- New taming harem events [2EV][2CG]
- New Camila events [2EV]
- New Aletta event [1EV]
- New Anna events [2EV]
- New Bree events [4EV, 1CG]
- New Emma event [1EV]
- New Kleio events [1EV]
- New Kylie events [10EV]
- New outfit for Emma (wedding dress)
- New outfit for Cassidy (wedding dress)
- Full Angela sprite
Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.
Hope you will enjoy it !
Andrealphus
