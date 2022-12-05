Dominion Malta Expansion Park Management Guide

Hey Park Managers!

The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion is coming on December 8, bringing with it new prehistoric species, three new islands, some Malta-inspired decorations and buildings, and an all-new campaign. Today, we're sharing a Park Management Guide about the exciting new campaign you'll get to experience in the upcoming expansion.

Three Mediterranean Islands

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming expansion is the brand new campaign you'll get to experience. You'll be leading a new enterprise in Malta, but gameplay won't just take place there; Malta is just the beginning! You'll actually be working across three islands in the Mediterranean, San Albertus Peninsula, San Marie Bay, and Santaegidius Island, to set up a range of parks. You'll even be able to move dinosaurs between the islands with the Cargo Ship, ensuring you can create the best possible parks in each of the different locations.

Whilst your scientists and finances will stay localised to each island, your research will be universal across the three locations, meaning you can run a cohesive range of parks and even switch between them on the fly!

The Dominion Campaign: Malta is set before the events of _Jurassic World Dominion. _You'll be working alongside Cabot Finch and key figures from the film, including Kayla Watts (voiced by DeWanda Wise), Soyona Santos (voiced by Dichen Lachman), Barry Sembène (voiced by Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott), offering your expertise to this latest dinosaur hotspot, and caring for them as best you can - will you be up to the task?

The Dinosaur Exchange

Acquiring dinosaurs will be an entirely new experience once you've landed in Malta - you'll be using the Dinosaur Exchange to get new species, eggs, and genome data. However, to do so, you'll need to gain Trust with one of two organisations; the Authorities, and the Underground, striking a balance between dinosaur welfare and well, profits and power. You might not always get what you buy, however...

The actions you take will determine your Trust Level with each of the Factions - you'll need to strengthen your Trust with both factions over time to be able to access all of the incredible species and genome data possible from the Dinosaur Exchange, so choose your contracts (and actions!) carefully, Park Managers!

How will you strike the balance between these two opposing Factions?

New Buildings

Of course, a significant aspect of running a successful dinosaur park is keeping your guests happy, and with some all-new buildings and decorations available in both the campaign and sandbox mode, we're sure you'll be able to do just that.

The new Malta Arrival Building functions as both an Arrival Point for your guests and a Control Centre, and the new Acquisition Building functions as both a Science Centre & Expedition Centre - whilst you'll be acquiring dinosaurs from the Dinosaur Exchange in the Campaign, your scientists will continue to go on regular expeditions for fossils around the world during Sandbox Mode. Emergency Shelters, Hotels, Restrooms, Viewing Galleries and Large Power Stations will also come complete with Malta livery.

Naturally, your staff will be comprised of a Malta Capture Team, Malta Ranger Team, and Malta MVU Team, utilising the Malta-themed Response Facility and Paleo-Medical Facility respectively, and your scientists will head to the Staff Centre to rest. Once those prehistoric species have been properly cared for, they'll also be able to enjoy some Malta style, with a new Lagoon Hatchery, Lagoon Section and Viewing Gallery, and a new Aviary Dome, Viewing Gallery and Hatchery, all of which will also be available in Sandbox Mode.

In terms of decorations, you'll also notice a new Atrociraptor Cage, Storage Area, Comms Tower, and various new Wall Sections and pieces, amongst other things. You'll be able to see the full list in our patch notes, which we'll share on December 8.

We hope you've enjoyed this closer look at some of the things Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion has to offer! The Dominion Malta Expansion will be released on December 8; let us know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all things Jurassic World Evolution 2!