Patch notes 1.1.25

This update wants to significantly improve your experience of the game, meanwhile trying to stay focused on the concept of our story, characters, and city. In fact, our main focus for this update is the creation of a meta that allows new players to be a constant menace for the veterans, ‘cause the concept at the core of hell is Others is that... well, others can be our hell.
Combining your feedback with our view, we also decided to change the direction of the meta: we want to promote a more skill-based experience, hoping that the simple storage of perks and enhancements will not be enough to win most of the battles that you’ll face.
That’s why we tuned mushrooms and enhancers in general: the gap between new entries and veterans in the game was too big. It’s not fun to enter a match to grind mushrooms for a while, just to be competitive. The old system also had the problem that you could just stack up almost every skill, without following a specific build.
We came up with some solutions: first, all enhancements will reset once you go to bed; secondly, now even the pills satiate, so there’s a tighter limit to the enhancements stack-up: you have to choose a path, a build.
We also listened to your feedback about deodorants: you were right, the effect of those powerups was too powerful, given the amount of time. Now the effect will last only for 60 seconds, and players will have to make a strategic choice: use it in an offensive or defensive way.
You can find the detailed patch note below!
- Attributes now reset when going to sleep
- Rebalanced Deodorant's duration from 300 seconds to 60 seconds
- Rebalanced sight range from [-50%; +250%] to [-75%; +240%]
- Rebalanced smell range from [-100%; +100%] to [-75%; +50%]
Rebalanced Pills:
- Somarium
- Vitality from +2.5% to +5%
- Satiety from 0 to 75
- Pnerium
- Endurance from +2.5% to +5%
- Satiety from 0 to 75
- Oftarium
- Sight from +15% to +24%
- Satiety from 0 to 75
- Rhinorium
- Smell from +2.5% to +5%
- Satiety from 0 to 75
- Tachirium
- Movement Speed from +2.5% to +5%
- Satiety from 0 to 75
Rebalanced Fungi:
- Pnetatus
- Endurance from +5% to +7.5%
- Movement Speed from +3% to +2%
- Oftatus
- Endurance from -2.5% to -5%
- Sight from +75% to +60%
- Smell from -5% to -2.5%
- Pnerhinus
- Vitality from -2.5% to +0%
- Endurance from +7.5% to +5%
- Movement Speed from -2% to -1%
- Sight from +0% to -24%
- Smell from +5% to +7.5%
- Pnetus
- Vitality from +0% to -2.5%
- Sight from -15% to +0%
- Smell from -2.5% to -5%
- Somatus
- Sight from -15% to -12%
- Somoftus
- Sight from +30% to +24%
- Rhinotus
- Sight from -15% to -12%
- Tacoftus
-
Vitality from -2.5% to +0%
-
Endurance from -5% to -2.5%
-
Movement Speed from +3% to +2%
-
Sight from +45% to +36%
-
Smell from +0% to -12%
-
Bleeding now inflicts 2% of the player's max health every tick
We tackled the bleeding in the same direction: we want new players to be able to fight veterans and survivors of the city, and so the more life you have, the more the bleeding will affect you.
- Miss Rosebud now provides +5% movement speed when equipped
That’s also why we decided to give a movement bonus to the base gun: we noticed that players tend to run with the base pistol, and so now if they need to escape they can do it without getting easily stalked by their enemies.
- Reduced bullet damage cap from +25% to +20%
Rebalanced fertilisers:
- Tooth
- Damage from +5% to +4%
- Range from -3% to -3.5%
- Tooth Powder
- Damage from +5% to +4%
- Feather
- Damage from -2.5% to -2%
- Tentacle
- Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60
- Tentacle Oil
- Required Blood per Day from 100 to 110
- Fin
- Recoil from +3% to +3.5%
- Brain
- Required Blood per Day from 10 to 20
- Brain Oil
- Required Blood per Day from 20 to 30
- Bladder
- Rebounds from +1 to +2
- Muzzle Velocity from -2.5% to -6%
- Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60
- Bladder Oil
- Rebounds from +1 to +2
- Required Blood per Day from 100 to 120
- Bone
- Range from -4.5% to -4%
- Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60
- Bone Powder
- Required Blood per Day from 100 to 120
- Excrement
- Recoil from +3.5% to +4%
- Excrement Oil
- Required Blood per Day from 100 to 110
- Claw
- Damage from -2.5% to -2%
- Claw Powder
- Eye
- Range from -3.5% to -4%
- Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60
- Eye Oil
- Required Blood per Day from 100 to 120
We also adjusted fertilizers, with the same “skilled base” philosophy that we described before: now it’s going to be way more difficult to stack-up bullets with lots of perks, and the more able you are with the guns, the more opportunity you’ll have to win the fight.
- Rebalanced loot tables to account for all the item modifications
Rebalanced weapons:
- Mr Chapman
- Range from -20% to -40%
- Mr Watts
- Range from -30% to -50%
- Reduced invincibility frames when dodging
As for the weapon balance update, we noticed that after we tackled the “all AR” meta, shotguns have risen to become the dominant weapon of the City, even in contexts where it shouldn’t be viable (open spaces, long roads). That’s why we’ve reduced the shotgun’s range.
Bug fixing
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from unlocking the “Beloved” achievement.
- Fixed mines render few frames after spawning them in certain situations.
- Fixed a bug that caused the vitality bar and player name to be visible outside the field of view when the player takes bleeding damage.
- Added candy to the loot.
