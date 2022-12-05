Patch notes 1.1.25

Hello Citizens!

Here’s all you need to know about our new update!

This update wants to significantly improve your experience of the game, meanwhile trying to stay focused on the concept of our story, characters, and city. In fact, our main focus for this update is the creation of a meta that allows new players to be a constant menace for the veterans, ‘cause the concept at the core of hell is Others is that... well, others can be our hell.

Combining your feedback with our view, we also decided to change the direction of the meta: we want to promote a more skill-based experience, hoping that the simple storage of perks and enhancements will not be enough to win most of the battles that you’ll face.

That’s why we tuned mushrooms and enhancers in general: the gap between new entries and veterans in the game was too big. It’s not fun to enter a match to grind mushrooms for a while, just to be competitive. The old system also had the problem that you could just stack up almost every skill, without following a specific build.

We came up with some solutions: first, all enhancements will reset once you go to bed; secondly, now even the pills satiate, so there’s a tighter limit to the enhancements stack-up: you have to choose a path, a build.

We also listened to your feedback about deodorants: you were right, the effect of those powerups was too powerful, given the amount of time. Now the effect will last only for 60 seconds, and players will have to make a strategic choice: use it in an offensive or defensive way.

You can find the detailed patch note below!

Attributes now reset when going to sleep

Rebalanced Deodorant's duration from 300 seconds to 60 seconds

Rebalanced sight range from [-50%; +250%] to [-75%; +240%]

Rebalanced smell range from [-100%; +100%] to [-75%; +50%]

Rebalanced Pills:

Somarium

Vitality from +2.5% to +5%

Satiety from 0 to 75

Pnerium

Endurance from +2.5% to +5%

Satiety from 0 to 75

Oftarium

Sight from +15% to +24%

Satiety from 0 to 75

Rhinorium

Smell from +2.5% to +5%

Satiety from 0 to 75

Tachirium

Movement Speed from +2.5% to +5%

Satiety from 0 to 75

Rebalanced Fungi:

Pnetatus

Endurance from +5% to +7.5%

Movement Speed from +3% to +2%

Oftatus

Endurance from -2.5% to -5%

Sight from +75% to +60%

Smell from -5% to -2.5%

Pnerhinus

Vitality from -2.5% to +0%

Endurance from +7.5% to +5%

Movement Speed from -2% to -1%

Sight from +0% to -24%

Smell from +5% to +7.5%

Pnetus

Vitality from +0% to -2.5%

Sight from -15% to +0%

Smell from -2.5% to -5%

Somatus

Sight from -15% to -12%

Somoftus

Sight from +30% to +24%

Rhinotus

Sight from -15% to -12%

Tacoftus

Vitality from -2.5% to +0%

Endurance from -5% to -2.5%

Movement Speed from +3% to +2%

Sight from +45% to +36%

Smell from +0% to -12%

Bleeding now inflicts 2% of the player's max health every tick

We tackled the bleeding in the same direction: we want new players to be able to fight veterans and survivors of the city, and so the more life you have, the more the bleeding will affect you.

Miss Rosebud now provides +5% movement speed when equipped

That’s also why we decided to give a movement bonus to the base gun: we noticed that players tend to run with the base pistol, and so now if they need to escape they can do it without getting easily stalked by their enemies.

Reduced bullet damage cap from +25% to +20%

Rebalanced fertilisers:

Tooth

Damage from +5% to +4%

Range from -3% to -3.5%

Tooth Powder

Damage from +5% to +4%

Feather

Damage from -2.5% to -2%

Tentacle

Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60

Tentacle Oil

Required Blood per Day from 100 to 110

Fin

Recoil from +3% to +3.5%

Brain

Required Blood per Day from 10 to 20

Brain Oil

Required Blood per Day from 20 to 30

Bladder

Rebounds from +1 to +2

Muzzle Velocity from -2.5% to -6%

Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60

Bladder Oil

Rebounds from +1 to +2

Required Blood per Day from 100 to 120

Bone

Range from -4.5% to -4%

Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60

Bone Powder

Required Blood per Day from 100 to 120

Excrement

Recoil from +3.5% to +4%

Excrement Oil

Required Blood per Day from 100 to 110

Claw

Damage from -2.5% to -2%

Claw Powder

Eye

Range from -3.5% to -4%

Required Blood per Day from 50 to 60

Eye Oil

Required Blood per Day from 100 to 120

We also adjusted fertilizers, with the same “skilled base” philosophy that we described before: now it’s going to be way more difficult to stack-up bullets with lots of perks, and the more able you are with the guns, the more opportunity you’ll have to win the fight.

Rebalanced loot tables to account for all the item modifications

Rebalanced weapons:

Mr Chapman

Range from -20% to -40%

Mr Watts

Range from -30% to -50%

Reduced invincibility frames when dodging

As for the weapon balance update, we noticed that after we tackled the “all AR” meta, shotguns have risen to become the dominant weapon of the City, even in contexts where it shouldn’t be viable (open spaces, long roads). That’s why we’ve reduced the shotgun’s range.

Bug fixing