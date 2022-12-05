VTube Studio 1.23.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10080705 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This update implements the following changes:

Support for Tobii Eye Tracker 4C and 5. Important: This requires having a Tobii tracking device.

Full release of the Twitch Chat Emote Dropper feature, now including support for BTTV, 7TV and FFZ.

Folders for hotkeys and model config items.

For more info on Tobii Eye Tracker support, please check the manual page: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Tobii-Eye-Tracker

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

Scrolling through menus now works properly and doesn't stop when your cursor lands in between two UI list elements.

"Model movement locked/unlocked" state is now saved when closing/reopening VTube Studio.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/Z3W4r9Ha

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio