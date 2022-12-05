 Skip to content

VTube Studio update for 5 December 2022

VTube Studio 1.23.4

VTube Studio 1.23.4 · Build 10080705

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update implements the following changes:

  • Support for Tobii Eye Tracker 4C and 5. Important: This requires having a Tobii tracking device.
  • Full release of the Twitch Chat Emote Dropper feature, now including support for BTTV, 7TV and FFZ.
  • Folders for hotkeys and model config items.

For more info on Tobii Eye Tracker support, please check the manual page: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Tobii-Eye-Tracker

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

  • Scrolling through menus now works properly and doesn't stop when your cursor lands in between two UI list elements.
  • "Model movement locked/unlocked" state is now saved when closing/reopening VTube Studio.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/Z3W4r9Ha

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio

