VTube Studio 1.23.4

This update implements the following changes:
- Support for Tobii Eye Tracker 4C and 5. Important: This requires having a Tobii tracking device.
- Full release of the Twitch Chat Emote Dropper feature, now including support for BTTV, 7TV and FFZ.
- Folders for hotkeys and model config items.
For more info on Tobii Eye Tracker support, please check the manual page: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Tobii-Eye-Tracker
The following minor changes/improvements were also made:
- Scrolling through menus now works properly and doesn't stop when your cursor lands in between two UI list elements.
- "Model movement locked/unlocked" state is now saved when closing/reopening VTube Studio.
For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/Z3W4r9Ha
And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
Changed files in this update