The previous patch fixed a bug with the interaction system and grabbing blocks, however, it introduced a new one when grabbing power plugs. Plugs could no longer be released after grabbing. This is fixed. Our apologies.
Implemented the first version of a High Score system. There are now several high score boards spread around the space station that activate when you step close to them. New high scores also display during the loading scene after a siege.
Once Upon A Siege update for 5 December 2022
BETA 2.64
