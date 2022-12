Share · View all patches · Build 10080380 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 13:59:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On Monday, at 17:00 (GMT+2) December 5

join our stream to chat with the developers, talk about what's new in the game and hang out with other players!

Get a chance to win a key to Knock On The Coffin Lid!

Fableheim will make his guest appearence as well!

We've got lots to talk about, so don't miss the stream here on Steam, on Twitch and on our Youtube channel!

