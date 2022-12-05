Hello Riftbreakers!
We have just published a small hotfix that solves the following issues:
The Riftbreaker Hotfix, December 5th, 2022, EXE: 635 DATA: 255:
- Fixed a SwapBuffer error issue that happened because of a mouse cursor rendering error.
- Fixed an issue that caused double buffering of the graphics scene that could lead to crashes and slowdowns.
- Fixed an issue with the ConcurrentQueue function that caused crashes during loading.
- World entity limit increased from 300.000 to 1.000.000 entities.
- Fixed an error during pipe removal.
- Fixed a deadlock that occurred due to an error when a seasonal event is active.
There are no other changes in this build.
Changed files in this update