The Riftbreaker update for 5 December 2022

Hotfix, December 5th, 2022

Build 10080200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a small hotfix that solves the following issues:

The Riftbreaker Hotfix, December 5th, 2022, EXE: 635 DATA: 255:

  • Fixed a SwapBuffer error issue that happened because of a mouse cursor rendering error.
  • Fixed an issue that caused double buffering of the graphics scene that could lead to crashes and slowdowns.
  • Fixed an issue with the ConcurrentQueue function that caused crashes during loading.
  • World entity limit increased from 300.000 to 1.000.000 entities.
  • Fixed an error during pipe removal.
  • Fixed a deadlock that occurred due to an error when a seasonal event is active.

There are no other changes in this build.

