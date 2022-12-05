Share · View all patches · Build 10080200 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 16:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a small hotfix that solves the following issues:

The Riftbreaker Hotfix, December 5th, 2022, EXE: 635 DATA: 255:

Fixed a SwapBuffer error issue that happened because of a mouse cursor rendering error.

Fixed an issue that caused double buffering of the graphics scene that could lead to crashes and slowdowns.

Fixed an issue with the ConcurrentQueue function that caused crashes during loading.

World entity limit increased from 300.000 to 1.000.000 entities.

Fixed an error during pipe removal.

Fixed a deadlock that occurred due to an error when a seasonal event is active.

There are no other changes in this build.