Update v.1.02, Spell-Reset, Enemy HP-Bar and Chinese Translation

Hey monkeys!

We have pushed our first post-release update to fix some bugs and add some features which you requested ːcyrus_smileːːdc_bunnyːːdc_mazuː

Added Button: Spell point reset. You can now reset your spell points and adjust your spell points at any time in the game.

Added Settings Option: Enemy HP-Bar. Can be turned on/off. [Default ON]

Added Settings Option: Combat Focus Frame. Can be turned on/off. [Default ON]

Added Chinese translation, thanks Bob! ːsteamhappyː

Fixed two boss collision bugs as well as improper spell damage calculation.

As usual you can find the full change-list in our community hub by clicking here.

Thanks for playing our game!

Wish you Merry Christmas and all the best for the new year!

Best,

Martin

//TeamMonkey