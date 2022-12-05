Update v.1.02, Spell-Reset, Enemy HP-Bar and Chinese Translation

Hey monkeys!
We have pushed our first post-release update to fix some bugs and add some features which you requested ːcyrus_smileːːdc_bunnyːːdc_mazuː
- Added Button: Spell point reset. You can now reset your spell points and adjust your spell points at any time in the game.
- Added Settings Option: Enemy HP-Bar. Can be turned on/off. [Default ON]
- Added Settings Option: Combat Focus Frame. Can be turned on/off. [Default ON]
- Added Chinese translation, thanks Bob! ːsteamhappyː
- Fixed two boss collision bugs as well as improper spell damage calculation.
As usual you can find the full change-list in our community hub by clicking here.
Thanks for playing our game!
Wish you Merry Christmas and all the best for the new year!
Best,
Martin
//TeamMonkey
Changed files in this update