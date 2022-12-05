 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Divinia Chronicles: Relics of Gan-Ti update for 5 December 2022

Update v.1.02, Spell-Reset, Enemy HP-Bar and Chinese Translation

Share · View all patches · Build 10079962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey monkeys!

We have pushed our first post-release update to fix some bugs and add some features which you requested ːcyrus_smileːːdc_bunnyːːdc_mazuː

  • Added Button: Spell point reset. You can now reset your spell points and adjust your spell points at any time in the game.
  • Added Settings Option: Enemy HP-Bar. Can be turned on/off. [Default ON]
  • Added Settings Option: Combat Focus Frame. Can be turned on/off. [Default ON]
  • Added Chinese translation, thanks Bob! ːsteamhappyː
  • Fixed two boss collision bugs as well as improper spell damage calculation.

As usual you can find the full change-list in our community hub by clicking here.

Thanks for playing our game!
Wish you Merry Christmas and all the best for the new year!

Best,
Martin
//TeamMonkey

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 302811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link