Free Caporetto Expansion is NOW live!

Hello soldiers!

It is finally time to fight the Battle of Caporetto - the expansion is out now ! Be sure to update your game and start playing!



With this new expansion comes:

The German Empire Faction

The Caporetto map

New weapons

New challenges

Prestige levelling

You can customise your German soldiers with the Royal Units Pack! This cosmetic set holds over 40+ items. This pack introduces the distinctive uniforms of 2 major states within the "Deutsches Reich": Bavaria and Württemberg, along with other items such as headgear, facial hair, pipes and more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2197970/Isonzo__Royal_Units_Pack/

You can find Isonzo with a 20% discount and its DLC (besides the Royal Units Pack) with 10% off later today at 7pm CET! Time to get all dressed to impress your enemy on the frontlines!

Caporetto Insight

Want to know a bit more about the Caporetto map before you join the battlefield? In our latest Isonzo Intel, we discussed and shared images of this new map! Never hurts to take (another) look and prepare yourself for battle!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1556790/view/3632745751430993795?l=english

Upcoming AMA

On December 7 at 9pm CET founder and creative director Jos (BlackMill Games) & producer Thomas will hold an AMA (ask me anything) here on Steam! You can submit your question in our Discord in the ama channel. Be sure to join our server to send in your question and just chat with us in general while you’re there!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1556790/view/3632745751430720171?l=english