Our latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Update Version 1.1.12

Final chapter map change for better navigation

Final chapter cut scene changes

Insert an amulet multiple times bug fix in final chapter

Sound adjustments

Optimisation